Gate Runner at F.E. Warren

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2022, an individual drove their vehicle through Gate 2 of F.E. Warren Air Force Base without stopping to provide their credentials as required. 90th Security Forces Squadron defenders deployed the active vehicle barrier system in line with current procedures to stop the vehicle from entering the base.

An uninvolved vehicle ahead of the gate runner struck the barrier. The occupant of that vehicle was transported by local ambulance services to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Gate 2 will be closed until further notice.

There is currently no threat to the installation, and 90th Civil Engineer Squadron and 90 SFS is working to clear the scene.

