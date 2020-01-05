Give Blood Get Wings

Wing Shack of Cheyenne is providing free wings, chips, and coupons to all blood donors on Thursday, January 9th at Vitalant.

January is National Blood Donor Month and Vitalant relies on blood donors to ensure local community hospitals have a safe blood supply. Due to inclement weather and the holidays, blood drives in the Cheyenne and Wyoming area have been canceled, and donors are needed to replenish the supply. In just one hour, you can help save up to three lives with your donation!

Make an appointment by calling 307-638-3326. Walk-ins are also always welcome. Visit Vitalant at 112 E. 8th Avenue to make the most of your moment this New Year!