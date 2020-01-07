CFD Old West Museum Presents, Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait

Since 1978, the CFD Old West Museum has archived over 124 years of western history. Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait captures the western way of life in modern times.

Film proceeds will benefit the CFD Old West Museum’s $9.5 million Expansion Campaign – helping to store and preserve artifacts collected over the past century.

“In a time when it seems few people truly understand real cowboys, this documentary allows viewers access to experience the world of authentic cowboys and ranch life,” Shirley Churchill, Capital Campaign committee member, said. “It is my hope the average person will walk away from the movie with a respect for ranching, its people, values, and traditions as beef producers and stewards of the land and animals.”

The event will be held on Saturday, January 18th at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show to begins at 3:00 p.m.

