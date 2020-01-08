Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation Welcomes Additions to Board of Directors

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation is excited to welcome four new members to its board of directors.

Joining the board, effective January 1, 2020, are JJ Chen, MD; Alexandra Farkas; Phyllis Sherard, Ph.D.; and Barbara Stafford.

Since its beginning in 1977, the CRMC Foundation’s purpose has been focused on community healthcare and advancing the development, growth and operation of CRMC. The board of directors manages and governs the Foundation and currently consists of 28 volunteer directors, including the new members.

“We are very excited to welcome these community leaders to the Foundation team,” said Scott Fox, executive director of the CRMC Foundation. “Community engagement is a critical role played by nonprofit board members, and we are confident these new directors, working with the existing team of board and staff members, are perfect choices to take the organization into this new decade.”

In addition to welcoming the new directors, the CRMC Foundation would like to thank outgoing directors Rick Davis, MD; Kathy Emmons, DM; Tighe Fagan; John Gross and Stephanie Meisner for their service.

“Every one of these directors epitomized what is expected in a volunteer,” Fox said. “Their leadership and selfless service were greatly appreciated.”

The CRMC Foundation is a public charity under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code that informs, develops and stewards resources to enable the Cheyenne Regional health system to inspire great health.