This is Me Podcast Featuring Guest, Dale Wilsher

Brandi Nash Posted On January 8, 2020
Dale Wilsher is a professional life coach who helps high performance women who feel pressured to be everything-to-everyone be fully present with their people without sacrificing their authentic purpose.

She’s a Certified Behavioral Consultant and trains teams and businesses on DISC personality types to create a culture of kindness and respect in the workplace. She is the author of the award winning book, “What’s your MOM Type? Discovering God’s Design for You.” Dale lives in the suburbs of Boulder, Colorado. She has four empowered daughters (ages 16, 19, 21, and 23), likes to walk and do hot yoga, and just got married to the love of her life.

We are all needed. As women, we conform, we try to transform into something else, but we need to be who we were designed to be. We’re not supposed to BE others, we’re supposed to NEED others. – Dale Wilsher

If you are interested in having Dale speak to your group, contact her at Hello@YourAuthenticPersonality.com

Based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, This is Me Podcast is hosted by Brandi Lea Nash and Amie Lou Siemens. Inspired by the thought that women can change their lives and change the lives of others by sharing their stories instead of hiding them is the foundation of their mission. They believe that you can turn your struggle into your story. Each episode is a fun and heart-warming combination of life in the Rocky Mountain Region and features a story by a phenomenal woman. The show is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, and Spotify.

