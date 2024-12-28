Gov. Gordon’s Budget Proposal Tackles Burning Issues
In response to a year plagued by wild fires, high inflation rates and much more, Governor Mark Gordon produced and proposed a supplemental budget request for the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee. In this proposition, there were six main recommendations made in light of the past year our state has seen:
-
$50 million for firefighting and $130 million to wildfire restoration efforts: More than 2,000 wildfires burned over 850,000 acres across Wyoming this year, with suppression totaling about $55 million
-
$10.5 million to the Department of Revenue
-
$20.17 million increase to the Mineral Royalty Grant Program: To assist the State Loan and Investment Board as it addresses emergency situations that pose a direct threat to the health, safety or welfare of citizens, and as it supports other essential public services.
-
Support for the ongoing work of the attorney general’s office to fight illegal regulatory efforts and groups opposed to multiple-use of Wyoming federal lands that restrict Wyoming’s ability to access and manage its natural resources.
-
Support for access to obstetrics and mental healthcare providers through an increase in the Medicaid rates paid to those providers.
-
A request for the Wyoming Innovation Partnership to ensure the initiative transitions to the self-sustaining model originally proposed.