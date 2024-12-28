Gov. Gordon’s Budget Proposal Tackles Burning Issues

In response to a year plagued by wild fires, high inflation rates and much more, Governor Mark Gordon produced and proposed a supplemental budget request for the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee. In this proposition, there were six main recommendations made in light of the past year our state has seen:

$50 million for firefighting and $130 million to wildfire restoration efforts: More than 2,000 wildfires burned over 850,000 acres across Wyoming this year, with suppression totaling about $55 million

$10.5 million to the Department of Revenue

$20.17 million increase to the Mineral Royalty Grant Program: To assist the State Loan and Investment Board as it addresses emergency situations that pose a direct threat to the health, safety or welfare of citizens, and as it supports other essential public services.

Support for the ongoing work of the attorney general’s office to fight illegal regulatory efforts and groups opposed to multiple-use of Wyoming federal lands that restrict Wyoming’s ability to access and manage its natural resources.

Support for access to obstetrics and mental healthcare providers through an increase in the Medicaid rates paid to those providers.