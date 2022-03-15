Gov. Mark Gordon considers 2022 budget session a success

Via Wyoming News

Gov. Mark Gordon commended members of the Wyoming Legislature, in a press conference held Monday, for their success coming out of the just-ended 2022 budget session.

Not only was he pleased with the 2023-24 biennium budget for staying $400 million below the previously approved general government appropriation at $2.8 billion, but his efforts to make state employee wages competitive were respected. Additionally, lawmakers managed to finalize the map for the next decade in the last two hours of the session, adding three new seats to the Legislature. The 62-31 plan does place Sheridan and Johnson counties out of the standard 5% deviation, but Gordon said he doesn’t know of anyone intending to challenge the map in court.