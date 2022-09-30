Governor names Allred interim secretary of state

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday night he selected Uinta County resident Karl Allred to serve as interim secretary of state.

Allred, who last month lost the Republican primary to Jon Conrad in the state Legislature’s House District 19 race, was chosen from three candidates selected by the Wyoming Republican Party’s Central Committee on Saturday. Allred didn’t respond immediately to a request for comment.

State law requires the governor to choose within five days from three names submitted to him by the Republican Central Committee. Right to Life of Wyoming President Marti Halverson and Sheridan County GOP Chairman Evan Miller were the two other contenders, and both are members of their political party’s central committee.