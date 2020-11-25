Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces 2020 Women’s Leadership Award Finalists

CHEYENNE, WY – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce finalists for the 2020 Women’s Leadership Award.

This annual award honors women who strive toward the highest level of professional accomplishment and who have devoted significant time and energy to the Cheyenne region in a meaningful way.

The following finalists exhibit leadership through their careers and community involvement:

Alexis Garrett, Owner, Alexis Drake Jewelry – Luxury Handbags & Accessories

Debra Lee, Laramie County Clerk

Kathy Cathcart, President & Managing Director, ALIGN

Lorrell Walter, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Member Experience, Western Vista Credit Union

Wendy Volk, Realtor, #1 Properties

In 2020, America celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, giving women across the nation the right to vote. The right to vote wasn’t simply handed to women; it was the result of a generations-long fight led by Americans from all walks of life. The State of Wyoming led in that effort, pioneering women’s rights by allowing women to both vote and hold elected office, first as a territory and then as a state. Rightfully earning its moniker as the Equality State, Wyoming’s actions preceded the federal act by more than 50 years.

“We believe it is fitting to honor this monumental anniversary and our 2020 Women’s Leadership finalists in unison,” said Dale Steenbergen, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “This year’s nominees exemplify the spirit of the award as well as the spirit of those many female pioneers who advocated for women’s rights and who helped the Cheyenne region grow from its humble beginnings to the dynamic, energetic community we are all so very proud to call home.”

This year’s five Women’s Leadership finalists are actively engaged in economic and community development, talent development and advocacy which makes the Cheyenne area a more prosperous and quality community. They will be recognized and the winner will be announced on Friday, December 4, at a virtual event presented by State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork. State Auditor, Kristi Racines, will serve as the keynote speaker. Those who wish to participate in the celebration are invited to register for the event at CheyenneChamber.org.

Special thanks to the Presenting Sponsor – State Farm Insurance – Suzanne Cork, Silver Sponsors – ANB Bank and HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC, and Bronze Sponsor First American Title.