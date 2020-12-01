This Giving Tuesday – Turn Your Passion into Action

Giving Tuesday launched in 2012 and was created to promote charitable acts of giving after consumers spent billions of dollars on goods during Black Friday weekend and on Cyber Monday. In 2019, GivingTuesday.org reported that $511 million was given online within 24 hours in the US alone. That’s a 28% increase compared to 2018, making it the most successful year yet!

Executive Director Kate Wright with Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County states, “Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for this generous community to reach a little deeper and give to those who are less fortunate. We are focused on our Veterans Build Project where we will provide a house to a worthy recipient in the months to come. We’ll replace a blighted home in Cheyenne’s historic south-side neighborhood with a new home for future homeowner, Navy veteran Thomas Redding.”

Jeremy Bay, Executive Director of Grace For 2 Brothers Foundation is hosting a telethon style fundraiser on Facebook and shared, “This event is taking place not only to raise funding to continue suicide prevention through education and awareness, but also to highlight local businesses and artists giving back to the community.”

My Front Door provides real housing solutions for Wyoming through the financial literacy programs they offer. “Wyoming working families are able to do the hard work of changing the future for themselves and their children. The positive effects of homeownership on health, judicial and educational outcomes extends for a minimum of three generations forward. On Giving Tuesday we are grateful for the many generous community investors,” Executive Director Brenda Birkle shared.

“Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) was the first non-profit to participate in GivingTuesday in Laramie County and we had so much fun and thought it was a great opportunity for other nonprofits that we partnered with United Way of Laramie County in 2015 to start Laramie County GivingTuesday. That effort brought dozens of local partners to the event and we provided toolkits, online support, messaging, and a joint platform to raise funds,” states Executive Director Britney Wallesh.”

“GivingTuesday has helped to raise money in the past for special needs animals, transport programs, technology needs, and adoption center improvements. Last year as part of the end of year campaign, it helped raise over $20,000 for the spay and neuter clinic we are planning to build. This year our goal is smaller, but the money is going to help continue moving toward the clinic and other programs to create more affordable and accessible resources for pets and pet owners in our community.”

Donating to local non-profits on GivingTuesday allows everyone to be a part of a global generosity movement that unleashes the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world and this is something Wyomingites have always done well. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, so turn your passion into action by donating to local non-profits for GivingTuesday today.