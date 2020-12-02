Bells are ringing virtually for the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army turns to virtual red kettle fundraiser to raise money for those in need, so connect to make this the best year yet.

The red kettle fund-raising campaign is a long-honored holiday tradition involving “bell ringers” located around the community. Thanks to the generosity of Cheyenne shoppers and donors, the funds raised during the annual campaign help the Salvation Army serve more than 20,000 meals, on average, to those in need.

This holiday season, during this time of social distancing, the traditional red kettles have been put into storage. Instead, the kettles can be accessed virtually through the Salvation Army’s donation site.

All money raised stays in the local Cheyenne community, allowing those around us to enjoy this special time.

If by chance you still see a red kettle, feel free to drop in your contribution to help support the Salvation Army’s charitable efforts in the Cheyenne area.

From the Salvation Army – thank you for your generosity!