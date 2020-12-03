Boo Ball Raises Record Breaking Amount for the Cheyenne Community

Leadership Cheyenne alumni from the class of 2019-20 raised nearly $29,000 to benefit upgrades to the beach area at Lions Park and to support Small Businesses the Heart of Cheyenne.

Stephanie Bedinghaus served as the Boo Ball chair and explained that the class originally chose to raise funds to upgrade the Lions Park beach area which will offer a refreshed beach environment for the community, including new sand, picnic tables and benches.

As the Boo Ball Committee began planning the event, they discussed broader community needs brought on by COVID-19. As recent graduates from Leadership Cheyenne, they took the initiative to utilize their leadership skills to do even more. The group partnered with Alf Grzegorczyk and Corey Loghry of Small Businesses the Heart of Cheyenne to expand the event to benefit Cheyenne businesses impacted during the pandemic.

“We are very proud and grateful to the Cheyenne community who stepped up in an extremely hard year to help us raise a record-breaking amount at this year’s event,” said Bedinghaus. “These funds will help many local small businesses who were negatively impacted by the pandemic, as well as improve the Lions Park beach.”

Leadership Cheyenne is a talent development program organized by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. The challenging, interactive, and thought-provoking nine-month educational program is designed to promote a better understanding of the community, build and enhance leadership skills, and develop a strong network of future community leaders. For more information, contact the Chamber at 638-3388.