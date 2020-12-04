Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Selects Kathy Cathcart as 2020 Women’s Leadership Award Recipient

Kathy Cathcart, President and Managing Director at ALIGN has long standing reputation for unwavering community support and business success.

Owner of RE/MAX Capitol Properties Stephanie Prescott, the 2019 Women’s Leadership Award recipient, announced Kathy Cathcart as this year’s recipient of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce 2020 Women’s Leadership Award. The announcement was made at a virtual event today. Prescott said that Cathcart exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award. “There is not a day that goes by you won’t see her demonstrating how female leaders have a strong footprint in business, civic and community engagement,” said Stephanie.

“Kathy has been a great leader for the Chamber and an inspiration to me personally,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Chamber. “Her perseverance has helped us maneuver through COVID-19 so much more effectively than many communities around the nation.”

The annual award honors women who strive toward the highest level of professional accomplishment and who have devoted significant time and energy to the Cheyenne region in a meaningful way. Cathcart has been an integral part of many organizations in the community including COMEA, Zonta and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. She embodies the Chamber’s view of servant leadership and her response to the COVID-19 challenge meant businesses remained open, individuals were able to pay their bills and the policies that impacted the wellbeing for many individuals in the community were addressed in a timely and meaningful way.

She is a steady rudder on the tiller of the state’s largest business organization, steering both the Chamber of Commerce and the community through troubled waters in 2020. Kathy’s leadership was instrumental in the following actions around Cheyenne’s COVID response:

Establishment of the local COVID relief fund. Immediate rallying of local economic development leaders at the onset of the pandemic. Steered the Chamber’s business response within two days of the state

shutdown. Paycheck Protection Act and CARES act calls bringing together businesses across Wyoming. Championed the Chamber’s Business Response team whose sole purpose has been to help businesses through the pandemic.



Cathcart accepted the award with a tear in her eye, “I can’t even begin to say what an honor it is to be on a list with the women like this year’s nominees.” She attributed her success to her parents, who had high expectations. “My dad always said, ‘leave it better than you found it’ and my mom started every morning with ‘rise and shine’. I had many amazing bosses that were mentors and I am so thankful for the support I get from my employer ALIGN, along with my staff. Thank you, I am honored and blessed,” said Cathcart.

The recipient is selected by former Women’s Leadership Award winners who have been recognized by the Chamber since the inception of the award in 1996.

The four additional finalist who were recognized included:

Wyoming State Auditor, Kristi Racines, served as the keynote speaker, sharing an inspirational message of women supporting women, by posing the question “How do we raise daughters that when they see other women succeeding, having their first reaction be joy and not jealousy?” She shared, “We need to not only know ourselves, but to also be ourselves and OWN it. Put yourself out there, screw up and try again.”

