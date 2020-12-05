Shop with a Hero Adapts to Pandemic Precautions

This year Shop with a Hero will be different due to COVID-19, but Walmart would still like to make this a very special event.

“Due to Walmart and state guidelines, we are unable to have the number of people shopping at the store that we normally would,” Walmart Market Coordinator Amanda Mcalaster stated. “We have worked very hard to find a way to continue this program that means so much to many families during the holiday season.”

The program has 60 foster children this year. Each child will be allowed to spend $100 and will have the opportunity to go shopping with a Hometown Hero, either a representative from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, a member of law enforcement, firefighter or a member of emergency services. Walmart is in need of 60 total “Heros” to volunteer for shopping experiences with the youth. All will be registered on a first-come first-serve basis, and regrettably families are not able to attend this year, only the hero in uniform please.

Shop with a Hero will take place on Saturday Dec. 12th:

9 am – 20 Heroes & 20 Children

10 am – 20 Heroes & 20 Children

11 am – 20 Heroes & 20 Children

All Heroes will need to check in 10 minutes before their time slot. Heroes and attendees will be required to wear a face mask and sanitize their hands before the event. At 8:45 am in the morning, everyone will meet in the garden center to ensure the 6 ft. social distancing requirements are met. To sign up as a Hero, please email Amanda.mcalaster@walmart.com with your preferred time slot. The first 20 volunteers to sign up for each time slot will be registered.

All children are registered through the Department of Family Services, Attn: Melody Watters. Only the children participating and one parent or guardian will be invited to participate. While families have been included in the past, this year it is not possible.