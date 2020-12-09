Give the Gift of Warmth

With the cooler months upon us and Wyoming’s winter officially right around the corner, Cowboy Dodge and Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, Inc. are teaming up to provide coats to those in need.

“Our main goal in putting together this coat drive is to be leaders in our community, not just in the automotive retail business, but also in the business of serving our fellow man. We know people sometimes fall down and need help, especially in these current times. We want to make sure that every person has a reliable coat to stay warm this winter,” states Jonathan Castillo, Marketing Director with Cowboy Dodge.

“Here at Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, Inc. we are excited to be a drop off location for this year’s coat drive. We cannot wait to see how many coats are donated and we are looking forward to contributing to the number of coats to keep our community warm.” stated Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange graphic designer and marketeer Alison Reinemer.

New coats can be dropped off to both business locations during normal business hours throughout the month of December.

Cowboy Dodge – 1121 E Lincolnway

Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange, Inc. – 255 Storey Blvd.

Coats donated through the drive will be distributed to the Cheyenne VA Medical Center and the COMEA Shelter.

For questions please contact Jonathan Castillo, Marketing Director The “NEW” Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 307-634-5887.