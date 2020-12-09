F. E. Warren Opens Base for Personal Transportation and Delivery Services

To help support the local community, F.E. Warren Commander, Colonel Pete Bonetti announced at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee this week that the base is now allowing delivery and personal transportation services from providers such as Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Grub Hub. Access will be open to both DoD personnel and other drivers who will be required to pass a criminal background check. The announcement offers greater access to the base for Cheyenne businesses who want to deliver to F.E. Warren personnel and helps those stationed at the base with access to the community.

DoD affiliated personnel will be allowed to use their existing credentials to provide this service to the base with no additional processes or procedures required. Those who do not have DoD credentials will be required to undergo a criminal background check that will be accomplished at Gate 2 (Missile Dr./24 hr. gate) at the time of delivery. No other gates will be able to accommodate delivery drivers.

For those who plan to offer transportation and delivery services on a reoccurring basis, a long-term access credential (DBIDS) pass can be obtained. Use of the DBIDS pass will eliminate wait times associated with the background checks required for individual visits. Those who are interested in obtaining a DBIDS pass may contact the 90th Security Forces Squadron Pass and Identification section at 307-773-1853. The DBIDS pass can be used at any open gate.