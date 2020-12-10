Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Volunteer Blood Drive Invites Friends and Family

Make Your Lifesaving Appointment Today and Become Eligible for Cheyenne Frontier Days™ PRCA Excitement

Plasma donations are critical during winter months and the holiday season and especially this year with COVID-19.



Vitalant will test all successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from convalescent plasma donors – or those who have fully recovered from the virus for at least two weeks – may help save the lives of other COVID-19 patients as plasma with antibodies has shown to help patients recover more quickly.

Did you know each donor can make an impact in the lives of three patients by donating blood?

Give the Gift of Life this holiday season.

Every donor participating in the CFD Blood Drive will be entered into a drawing to win two VIP passes to the PRCA rodeo performance of their choice during the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days™. The lucky winner will enjoy a package full of perks, including a special pre-rodeo lunch and complimentary malt beverages throughout the rodeo!

Three ways to get involved and give back this holiday season:

Go to the Cheyenne Frontier Days ™ Event Center on December 21 or 22 from 9 AM – 2 PM

Attend any blood drive in the area between December 21 -26

Join us at the Cheyenne or Greeley donation centers between December 21-26

Participating is easy:

Start by requesting an appointment.

You will receive an email, confirming your request.

Open the email and click on “Schedule Now” to book your appointment.

When you receive the confirmation email, schedule your appointment between December 21-26 using the email address you used to request an appointment.

Prepare for your appointment by eating a healthy meal and drinking plenty of water in advance. Remember to bring a photo ID.

To be eligible for the CFD Blood Drive prize drawing:

Register through the link above, which allows Vitalant to connect your donation to the CFD Blood Drive.

Schedule between December 21-26 at any convenient blood donation location mentioned above.

Thanks for supporting patients by donating during the CFD Virtual Blood Drive.

Because of donors like you, life doesn’t stop.

Need more help? Contact Lauren Tipton at ltipton@vitalant.org today!