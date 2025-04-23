Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Announces Military May Events Honoring Local Service Members

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual Military May celebration—a heartfelt tribute to the courageous men and women who serve and protect our nation.

This year’s events include a Military Appreciation BBQ and a Military May Luncheon, both designed to honor and recognize Cheyenne’s dedicated military community.

The Chamber’s Military Appreciation BBQ will be held on Friday, May 17, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all active-duty service members, veterans, and their families from every branch of the military—Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force, and National Guard. Attendees will enjoy a delicious BBQ, music, family-friendly activities, and heartfelt appreciation from our Cheyenne business and civic leaders.

“It is an honor to celebrate our men and women in uniform during the month of May specifically, but also all year long,” said Dale Steenbergen, President and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber’s military BBQ is a small way for the community to say thank you to those that wear the cloth of our nation.”

The Chamber’s Military May Luncheon will take place on Friday, May 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All service members, community members, and local businesses are invited to attend. Registration is available at cheyennechamber.org/militarymay.

The luncheon will feature keynote speaker Colonel Johnny Galbert, Commander of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening military-community partnerships and advancing the mission of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the Sentinel Program. This will be one of Colonel Galbert’s final speaking engagements in Cheyenne before his departure

During the luncheon, the Chamber will also present the Cheyenne Trophy Awards, recognizing outstanding military units for their exceptional service to both our community and our country.

Sponsorship & Donation Opportunities Available

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses to sponsor this year’s Military Appreciation BBQ and Military May Luncheon. These events offer meaningful opportunities for businesses to express gratitude to the men and women in uniform while building valuable connections with both the military and the greater Cheyenne community.

In addition to sponsorships, the Chamber is currently accepting donations from local businesses to be raffled off during the BBQ. Sponsorship opportunities also remain available for the carnival games featured at the event.

Select sponsorships include the option to attend both events, offering a unique chance to be part of this impactful celebration.

For more information on sponsorships, donations, or registration, contact the Chamber at 307-638-3388 or reach out to Military Affairs Committee Liaison Amber Leyba at amberl@cheyennechamber.org.