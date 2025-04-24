Peep This—Wyoming Went It’s Own Way for Easter

While Peeps ruled the roost in 35 states, Wyoming crowned M&M’s as its top Easter candy. Sweet treats were flying off shelves nationwide, with a projected $3.3 billion spent on candy alone and 92% of shoppers planning to grab some goodies.

And it wasn’t just about the sugar rush—Easter spending overall jumped to $23.6 billion, proving once again that bunnies and baskets mean serious business.

As you stocked up on your favorite treats, remember: All business is local. Whether it’s candy, gifts, or holiday essentials, supporting small businesses during the holiday season strengthens our community. Let’s keep the momentum going and make a sweet impact on our local economy year-round!