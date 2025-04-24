Northern Lights Shine on Wyoming Nights

The Northern Lights are in sight for the Cowboy State tonight! Conditions have aligned perfectly to give Wyomg-ites a direct view of the aurora borealis from their own backyards. While viewing conditions are expected to be slightly better in southern Wyoming, the whole state should be able to get a look at the lights.

For the best view, look to the north between 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and 3:00 a.m. Wednesday – and bring your phone! The Northern Lights can be elusive to the naked eye, but your phone camera might capture their beauty in a more spectacular way.

Enjoy the wonder, Wyoming. Nature put on one spectacular show!