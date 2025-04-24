Home » News

Northern Lights Shine on Wyoming Nights

Sydney O'Brien Posted On April 24, 2025
The Northern Lights are in sight for the Cowboy State tonight! Conditions have aligned perfectly to give Wyomg-ites a direct view of the aurora borealis from their own backyards. While viewing conditions are expected to be slightly better in southern Wyoming, the whole state should be able to get a look at the lights.

For the best view, look to the north between 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and 3:00 a.m. Wednesday – and bring your phone! The Northern Lights can be elusive to the naked eye, but your phone camera might capture their beauty in a more spectacular way.

Enjoy the wonder, Wyoming. Nature put on one spectacular show!




