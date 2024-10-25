Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Welcomes New 2025 Board Members

The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce and congratulate the newly elected members of our 2025 Board of Directors. These exceptional individuals have been chosen for their unwavering leadership, dedication, and commitment to fostering the growth of the business community in Cheyenne and Laramie County.

As the voice of local business, the Chamber relies on the expertise and vision of its Board members to steer initiatives that promote economic growth, community engagement, and the overall prosperity of our region. This year’s Board represents a diverse range of industries, each bringing valuable experience and a shared passion for enhancing the future of Cheyenne.

The Newly Elected Members for the 2025 Chamber Board of Directors include:

Katye Ames, WRAB Law Firm

David Cook, First National Bank of Omaha

Meagan Herrington, Black Cat Steel Erectors

David Pope, DAPCPA

Jeff Siebert, TBC Mfg. Inc.

Nick Dodgson, Cheyenne Motorsports

Service on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors involves attending Board meetings, visibly representing the Chamber and business community, participating in Chamber and industry events, and engaging in discussions that shape the long-term vision and goals of the Chamber. Our newly elected members provide crucial input for the Chamber as we continue to advocate for the best interests of the business community, ensuring a vibrant and thriving economy for the years ahead.