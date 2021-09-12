Groundbreaking Ceremony for Remodeling of First Presbyterian Church

Cheyenne – First Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne is proud to announce the groundbreaking for a major remodeling project at the church’s West 22nd Street location. The 1962 Christian Education building will be completely updated for office and expanded fellowship use, the basement will be transformed into a new mission center for visiting families and groups, and the 1925 sanctuary will be refreshed while maintaining its current beauty and historic significance.

Congregation members are especially enthusiastic about having the fellowship hall on the ground floor, an elevator with access to all three floors, ADA compliant bathrooms and entrances, and updated wiring suitable for modern technology. They also realize families and youth groups utilizing the new mission center will appreciate the convenience of having showers, laundry facilities, sleeping rooms, a kitchenette, and a commons area designed especially for them.

Amber Conwell of The Design Studio, TDSi, Cheyenne, is the lead architect. Cheyenne’s FCI Constructors of Wyoming has been chosen as the Construction Manager at Risk and will serve as the primary firm for the construction work. All efforts are focused on using Cheyenne and Wyoming-based sub-contractors and purchasing materials in Cheyenne.

Senior Pastor Bob Thomson said, “These renovations will improve our church facility and enhance our ability to do ministry, including community outreach. This remodel will help us continue to serve Christ and our community for years to come!”

For more than four years, church members have worked diligently to bring their vision of an updated and improved building to fruition. This project is possible, thanks to the generous donations of congregation members and monies from church endowed funds.

Bruce Heimbuck, who will serve as the church’s owner representative throughout the construction process, recently said, “We’ve assembled a wonderful team with TDSi Architects and FCI Constructors of Wyoming, and we are looking forward to seeing the design come to life. Our goal is to complete the work in 9 months.”

The public is invited to a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, September 12, at the northwest corner of 22nd St. and Capitol Avenue. The ceremony will begin at 11:15 am, with refreshments to follow.