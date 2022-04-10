Growing Urgency for Passenger Rail Projects to Move at High Speed

$66 billion in federal funding is now available, but passenger rail advocates are looking at a limited opportunity to deliver new rail lines, faster trains, and other upgrades in projects that have been anticipated for decades. According to a Route Fifty article, there are plenty of difficulties that could throw their plans off the tracks.

“Just like the National Highway Act of 1956 (which first funded the interstate highway system), this funding bill is transformational. But this is our one bite at this apple to prove we can do amazing things with this money,” said Jennie Louwerse, the deputy secretary of multimodal transportation for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, at a conference of high-speed rail advocates.

Why it Matters

The expansion and improvement of rail services will connect major urban areas with smaller communities and provide a mode of transportation that is three times more efficient in greenhouse gas emissions compared to traveling by car. This increased connectivity will enable those commuting into and out of Cheyenne with more options and strengthen our economy.