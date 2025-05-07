Hands On Physical Therapy: Refresh and Reflect on the Last 20 Years

Hands On Physical Therapy-West is excited to invite the community into their 1331 Prairie Avenue location for a Re-Grand Opening on Thursday, May 15th starting at 4:30 PM. They recently remodeled their clinic, which is on the Ground Level of Dr. Fischer, Dr. Schneider and Dr. Edgren’s Physician Offices, in the parking lot of Frontier Mall.

Hands On Physical Therapy specializes in innovative, evidence-based treatment for a range of health and wellness conditions, from injuries to chronic pain. They focus on retraining your body to heal and respond to new challenges. Their physical therapists specialize in whole-body treatment to target every area keeping you from achieving your goals. Their vision is to provide state of the art health and wellness services of the highest quality, empowering both individuals and companies to become avid health consumers responsible for their well-being and fulfillment.

What sets them apart:

● One-on-One Appointments- Every patient receives dedicated, personalized care.

● Hands-On, High-Quality Therapy- They have six Doctors of Physical Therapy.

● Streamlined Communication- Timely progress notes and open collaboration with referring providers.

● Owned and operated-by people that live and love Wyoming.

● Continuous Education- All of their therapists are encouraged to specialize in care they are passionate about from the top of the head to the tips of the toes.

● Free Consultations- They are happy to evaluate and assess any patient and advise on the next-best-step.

● Two, non-intimidating, conveniently located clinics in Cheyenne.

This is the perfect time for them to invite the community back into the space as they are celebrating their twentieth year in business, in Cheyenne!

Hands On Physical therapy is owned by Kathy and Brent Blair out of Casper, Wyoming and has been a pivotal partner in helping many people recover to their best function. Not only does the clinic believe in quality of care, continuing education, and giving back to the community; they also believe in celebrating achievements and connecting with past and future patients. Please join us as we celebrate twenty years of serving our community and the refresh of our West Clinic. Meet their therapists, see one of their clinic spaces, and learn more about how they help our beloved Cheyenne Community. Charcuterie and Cocktails with Connections!