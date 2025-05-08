Wyoming Chambers Join National Coalition to Preserve the B-SALT Deduction

Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, alongside several local chambers across the state, has joined a national coalition of business organizations urging Congress to preserve the Business State and Local Tax (B-SALT) deduction.

In a joint letter to lawmakers, the coalition warned that eliminating the B-SALT deduction would amount to a backdoor tax increase, disproportionately affecting America’s small and mid-sized businesses—including many right here in Wyoming.

The message is clear: preserving B-SALT is essential for tax fairness, maintaining the strength of our federal tax system, and supporting the local economies that drive growth in communities like ours. Wyoming’s Chambers stand united in advocating for a tax environment that allows businesses not only to survive—but to thrive.