Have you bought stolen goods?

Professional criminals have targeted retailers in Cheyenne to source stolen goods for resale. Your Chamber and the Wyoming Retail Association partnered to champion HB 112, which was signed into law, Thursday afternoon.

WY We Care: By making a fifth charge of shoplifting into a felony, repeat offenders involved with these illegal resale operations are unable to continue stealing goods unchecked.

“It is an important tool for law enforcement and prosecutors in order to crack down on organized retail theft that we are seeing nationwide and in our community,” said Representative Ember Oakley .

54% of small business owners experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021, according to the U.S. Chamber .

The Bottom Line: Organized retail theft losses have increased more than 50% in the last five years. Your Chamber took action to stanch these targeted thefts affecting our business community and protect Cheyenne’s economy.

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.