Health Medical Institute Provides Free Coronavirus Screening

The Health Medical Institute (HMI) is available for free screenings of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at 611 E. Carlson St.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID‑19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

Screenings at HMI are free and easy to access. Patients can call the clinic at (307) 514-0510 or provider line (970) 518-9394 if the clinic line is busy.