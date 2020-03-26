Laramie County EOC and CRMC Accepting Mask Donations

As the need for masks increase, and suppliers overwhelmed with order requests, Laramie County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC) are accepting mask donations.

Please email emaresourcerequest@laramiecounty.com to arrange a donation to Laramie County EOC.

CRMC has established a webpage for donation information and has also provided instructions for those able to make homemade masks.

If you are making masks of any type for CRMC, please deliver them to the CRMC Foundation office, located at 408 E. 23rd St. in Cheyenne (across Evans Ave. from CRMC). There is a donation box with instructions on the porch of the house.

CRMC is also accepting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves. The one-quarter inch wide elastic needed to make the masks is in short supply also. Any color – any amount is accepted to the foundation.

