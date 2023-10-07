Healthcare Workers Striking Back

Kaiser Permanente workers are following in UAW footsteps and going on strike. The latest of strikes marks the largest in healthcare history, with over 75,000 workers walking out on Wednesday. Staff on strike are looking improve working conditions, asking for higher pay and increased staffing – issues not unique to Kaiser Permanente. While Wyoming isn’t home to one of Kaiser Permanente’s many locations, it’s important for all industries in all regions to be aware of increasing tension between workforces and employers.

