Weathering the Economic Trends

Economic trends and weather forecasts have been eventful in Wyoming over the past few months, and it appears that this trend will continue through the rest of the year. We’ve seen unemployment levels drop in Laramie County and all across the state, putting our state’s unemployment level below the national level. We also saw an increase of over 27% in the number of new business filings at the Secretary of State’s office. With all that’s been happening, it can hard to keep up – but your Cheyenne Chamber has you covered.

We have the forecasts for the upcoming weather and economic trends for you. We are in an ever-changing economic climate in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and the U.S. as a whole – so it’s more important now than ever to keep yourself and your business informed on economic happenings. Your Cheyenne Chamber has brought in seasoned economic experts to speak at our upcoming Economic Forecast Brunch to give you the buzz your business needs. There’s still time to secure your spot if you haven’t already, but don’t wait too long – breakfast is this Friday!