Help Change Lives: Join the Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors
Since 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County has been building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter in Laramie County.
Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County (Habitat) supports homeownership opportunities. Our housing program makes homeownership possible for families who have found the dream elusive. Our Habitat Repairs program supports low-income homeowners struggling to afford the cost of maintaining their homes. Our Habitat ReStore sells deeply discounted materials that make home repairs affordable.
Habitat is currently seeking applicants for the Board of Directors with the following positions available: lawyer, subdivision planning & development, fundraising/capital campaign experience, and those with strong community relations.
As a board member, you can have a vital role in sustaining and shaping our organization as we serve a critical need in our community. You’ll also be a part of a globally recognized non-profit organization, and have access to resources and networks developed by successful Habitat operations over the past 45 years.
Your talents will help Habitat continue its work, strengthen its capacity, and to do important work that benefits our entire community.
If you are interested in learning more about serving on the Habitat Board of Directors, contact Kate Wright at: kate@cheyennehfh.org.
The deadline is November 30, 2021. Thank you!