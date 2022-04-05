Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

Story by Stephen Losey, Defense News

The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. Read more on Defense News.

Impact on Cheyenne:

F.E. Warren Air Force Base plays an integral role as the home to the 90th Missile Wing, one of three land-based nuclear deterrence bases in the nation.

The current goal of the Chamber is to prepare and stay engaged. Cheyenne, Wyoming is GBSD-bound and it is the community’s duty to make sure we are prepared and ready to take action.

This kind of investment will impact generations to come. Advancements in the local military can bring additional economic development and growth to the community. It is time to plan and be ready for it.