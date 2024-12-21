Hidden Fees have the Spotlight with this New Ban

Hidden fees have been brought to light with a recently passed rule from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This latest addition to the Biden administration’s war on junk fees will require any ticket sellers, hotels, and vacation rental sites to include all fees and add-on charges in one upfront total price.

The spotlight: Under the incoming administration, there’s a good chance that this will be one of many rules to be put under scrutiny and potentially removed altogether. Across the country, judges have been blocking similar rules, namely over airline fees and putting a cap on credit card late fees. According to the FTC’s estimates, this rule would allegedly save consumers 53 million hours a year on digging up hidden fees.