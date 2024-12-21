Walgreens Withdraws: Stores Across Country are Closing for Good

Walgreens is closing the doors on 1,200 of their 8,500 stores over the next three years. Between rising retail competition, pressures over regulatory requirements, costs surrounding supplies, rent and staffing, and their declining prescription payouts, keeping all of their stores open just wasn’t a feasible option for them. This is a trend we’re seeing across the board; these problems aren’t exclusive to Walgreens.

WY We Care: Across the state of Wyoming, we have a total of ten Walgreens locations in the following cities:

Casper

Cheyenne

Cody

Gillette

Laramie

Riverton

Rock Springs

Sheridan

Great news for folks in these cities: no Wyoming locations are set to close at this time and will continue to stay in operation.