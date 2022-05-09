High Country Industrial Receives Beautification Award
The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee presented High Country Industrial (HCI) with a Beautification Award for their 5024 Richard Rd location. The Beautification Award recognizes businesses for going above and beyond by investing in physical improvements to their location which make our community a pleasant place to live, work, and do business.
High Country Industrial is a welding and fabrication company that has been serving the Greater Cheyenne Area and Northern Colorado for over 10 years. The owners Matt and Kristyn Williams purchased their current property in 2015, but it took several years to get the project off the ground due to fluctuations in the oil field and economy. In early 2020, they decided it was time to construct the building of their dreams. Due to Covid-19 the project was almost derailed yet again. Matt and Kristyn decided that they were going to push through and finish the building no matter what. They were able to take property with nothing on it but a very large hole and turn it into a beautiful industrial shop that now spans over 7 acres.
High Country Industrial serves a broad range of industries and organizations of every size, including oil and gas, transportation, industrial, commercial construction, local and state government, and wind energy. They work closely with their customers to provide dependable, cost-conscious solutions while maintaining high quality services and materials.
High Country Industrial offers a multitude of in-house welding and fabrication services in their new 20,000 sq. ft. fabrication shop. HCI offers MIG(GMAW), TIG(GTAW), flux core arc welding(FCAW), stick welding (SMAW), carbon arc gouging, oxy/acetylene cutting and post weld heat treatment to complete customer projects. HCI specializes in carbon, aluminum, stainless steel, and cast-iron materials. Their in-house certified weld inspector is on-site for quality, workmanship, and conformance with specifications. HCI offers project pick-up and delivery services utilizing their fleet of flatbed trucks, heavy duty flatbed gooseneck trailers, semi-trucks, and step deck trailers.
High Country Industrial offers fast and convenient 24-hour mobile welding services. The mobile welding division consists of 10 in-house welding trucks, each equipped to offer 300 feet of welding range. If a large project requires more than 10 trucks, we have an additional fleet of trucks available. HCI will work around the clock, including weekends, to eliminate your downtime, costly towing and transportation fees.
This award recognizes not only the beauty of the High Country Industrial building, but the perseverance of the company to expand and make their dreams come true.
Want to nominate a business for the next award? Contact the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee.
Story in partnership with High Country Industrial Corp
High Country Industrial Corp
5024 Richard Rd
Cheyenne, WY 82007
Phone: 307-634-5958
www.hcindustrial.com