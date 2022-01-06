High Winds and Blowing Snow through Friday

The weather Impact Level for Thursday afternoon through Friday is: Moderate to High for Southeast Wyoming and Low for the Nebraska Panhandle.

Here are the current weather event impact highlights:

Ground blizzard conditions ongoing this afternoon for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area through Friday morning.

High Wind Warnings are in effect through Friday for the wind prone corridors and adjacent zones in Southeast Wyoming. Wind gusts 70+ MPH possible in the wind prone areas through Friday afternoon. Wind gusts 60+ MPH in adjacent zones

Heavy mountain snowfall continues through Friday morning, with additional accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. Strong winds of 60 to 70 MPH could severely reduce visibility in falling and blowing snow.

See attached NWS Weather Impact Decision Support PDF Packet for more details. In addition, individual images of each slide are attached as a .png for your organization to share on social media or other platforms. Sharing is welcome and encouraged as you see fit for your audience.

Please call the NWS Cheyenne office directly at 307-772-2227 or send an email to cr.cysoperations@noaa.gov for any updates or questions.