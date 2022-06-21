Historic District Guided Walking Tours of Downtown Cheyenne

Step into the past with Historic District Guided Walking Tours of historic downtown Cheyenne this Friday, June 24. Guided Tours will depart from the Historic Governor’s Mansion at 9:30am, 11:30am, and 2:30pm and last about 30 minutes.

Have you ever wondered what the neighborhood looked like at the turn of the century? Explore history and the gorgeous historic district with our park ranger on this urban hiking expedition.

We will see great examples of architecture from the 1880s to 1920s and you and your family can learn about what Cheyenne life was like during this time period.

The tour is approximately 30 minutes and will be moderately shaded by trees. Sidewalks in downtown Cheyenne may be uneven.

Story by Wyoming State Parks