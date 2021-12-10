Holiday Activity Books About Recycling Available to Children

CHEYENNE – You’re never too young to learn about recycling! That’s why the City of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division, in conjunction with the Recycle Coach app, are providing holiday activity books for children on the topic. The activity books are available in three age groups: 3 to 5 years old, 6 to 8 years old, and 9 to 12 years old.

Each packet includes items such as a crossword puzzle, word search, coloring, trivia, and holiday decoration activities to help children learn more about the world of recycling. Links to all three activity books are available above.

For more information, please contact the Sanitation Division at 637-6440. You may find additional information about the Sanitation Division at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks. Make sure to download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the City’s collection schedule.

Activity Packet (3 to 5 years old)

Activity Packet (6 to 8 years old)

Activity Packet (9 to 12 years old)