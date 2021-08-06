Homemaking In 2021

The thought of homemaking can conjure up images of mom tidying the house and baking cookies in time for the kids to return to school. In the case of My Front Door Program participants, it means literally gathering all the pieces you need to make a home of their own possible. The career, the financial literacy, the budgeting and saving, the truly incredible parenting skills, and finally having an offer accepted.

My Front Door has been able to assist single moms in gathering the pieces they need to change theirs and their children’s lives forever, due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation – Wyoming Community Foundation.

My Front Door is a nonprofit organization serving Albany and Laramie Counties with financial literacy and first-time homeownership services. My Front Door has worked to increase economic stability for families through homeownership. The funds received strengthened the capacity and increased the impact of the work being done.

Brenda Birkle, Executive Director, says, “My Front Door’s impact has been significant and incredibly positive for the community. Our program’s stewardship approach and seven-year commitment to our families set our program apart. Over our history, 54 families have become first-time homebuyers and 53 have remained successful over the long term. The implications for the workforce and economic development are direct community support while the outcomes for the participants’ economic mobility and social determinates of health are equally significant.” Birkle went on to say, “Quite frankly without the help of our supporters, including the Wyoming Women’s Foundation, we would not be able to fill the gaps in the community that keeps it all running.”

To learn more about My Front Door or to donate, visit myfrontdoor.org or contact Brenda Birkle at 307.514.5831 or brenda@myfrontdoor.org.