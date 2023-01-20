Iditarod Racer and Sled-Dog to Appear for Exciting Event at Laramie County Library

On Thursday, January 26 at 6:30pm in the Cottonwood Room, Laramie County Library will host Iditarod racer Karen Land and her Alaskan Husky Noggin for an exciting presentation on the Iditarod and sled-dog racing! The event will feature first-hand stories from Karen about racing across the Alaskan tundra, along with demonstrations of how a dog sled works and what equipment is needed to stay warm for two weeks in the wilderness. Noggin the sled dog will accompany Karen as she shares her thrilling experiences and insights.

Karen has competed in the Iditarod, a 1000-mile Alaskan dog race, three times and finished the event twice, once in 2002 and once in 2004. She is a writer, public speaker and library-lover who has presented in over 35 states across the country. Her dog, Noggin, is an Alaskan Husky who is perfectly built for long-distance runs and whose ancestors worked in Alaskan villages hunting, fishing, and pulling sleds. Noggin has also traveled the country, receiving thousands of pats from adoring audience members.

With fun facts such as how to stay safe in the frigid cold, what it takes to get all the dogs on a team to work together, and how it feels to be traveling alone in the wilderness at night, this event promises to be as informative as it is exciting. Head to the library on January 26 to hear thrilling tales of adventure from the Alaskan tundra and to meet a one-of-a-kind sled dog! This event is free and open to all ages.