Immigration Crisis tops Voting Charts as America’s Biggest Concern

In the midst of legislative session and with elections on the way, keeping track of business and voter concerns is of the utmost importance. According to recent poling conducted by Gallup, the top concern amongst Americans is immigration. People can see the vast array of problems the immigration crisis has caused and believe there is need for immediate action.

By the numbers: Out of the 1,016 surveyed, 28% of respondents listed immigration to be the nation’s top problem, which is an increase of 8% since last month. Just behind immigration, government and the economy come in as the second and third highest ranked concerns among citizens, at 20% and 12% respectively. This is the first time since 2019 that immigration has been named the top concern in America, and the jump of 8% from January to February is unparalleled among other issues. Rising concern just goes to show that this is an issue that needs the immediate attention of our legislators.