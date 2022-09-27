Indigenous Peoples Showcase at Wyoming State Museum

The Wyoming State Museum will host an Indigenous People’s Day Artist Showcase highlighting two contemporary Native artists on October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event, offered in collaboration with the Wyoming Arts Council, honors the traditional and living cultures of contemporary Native peoples in our state.

Both artists work in a different medium and will showcase their skills in beadwork and ceramics. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists, witness their methods, and learn about their artistic processes. The artists are engaging, passionate, and enjoy teaching the public about their art and culture.

DaleRae Green (Eastern Shoshone) creates intricate beadwork that celebrates her heritage and reconnects the past, present, and future with a more contemporary style and use of colors.

Rose Pecos-SunRhodes (Jemez Pueblo) is an award-winning artist using traditional hand processed clay & methods with a contemporary flare.

Rose recently wrote a children’s book titled, “Magpie Woo’uh’ei,” in conjunction with Wyoming Arts Council and the CDC to help build vaccination confidence.

Guests can drop in anytime between 10 am and 3 pm to enjoy the event, registration is not required. The museum’s galleries and gift store will be open.

For more information, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573.