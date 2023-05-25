Inside “Scoop” on the Exciting Changes at Coldstone Creamery in Cheyenne
Coldstone Creamery in Cheyenne is shaking things up with new management. They celebrated the exciting transition and their commitment to serving you “the way you want it”, Thursday May 25, with a grand ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Red Carpet Committee.
The new transition also welcomes new employees. Coldstone Creamery is hiring and whether you’re a scooping maestro or a mix-in master, there’s a place for you to join their ice cream dream team. Applicants can be a part of one of the “sweetest” jobs in town by applying in store at their 2316 Dell Range location.
Summer is around the corner and Coldstone is excited to serve up great deals for Cheyenne including:
• 25% off for military on Monday
• Twofer Tuesday
• 10% of Tuesday through Sunday from military members
Swing on by and “treat” yourself today!