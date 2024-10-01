Home » News

Interest Rates are on the Chopping Block

Kaitlin Knapp Posted On October 1, 2024
It came as a surprise to almost no one that the Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates last month. This marks the first rate cut since March of 2020, and it’s a big one. Rates now sit in the 4.75% to 5% range, which is a significant step down from the 5.25% to 5.5% range they have been in for over a year now, which was the highest rates we have seen since 2001.

Why it matters: While these rates may just seem like arbitrary percentages to some, they have significant trickle down impacts on everyday life for Americans, especially in these areas:

  • Housing/Mortgage Rates

  • Car Loan Rates

  • More Accessible Credit

  • Boost in Job Market

  • Drop in High-Yield Savings Accounts

  • Jump in Stocks




