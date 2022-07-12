Home » Community

Introducing Arts in the Airport: A Celebration of Cheyenne’s Culture

The Cheyenne Regional Airport & Powder River Art Gallery are collaborating to enhance the experience to airport guests and the community by the new art initiative “Arts in the Airport”. A wide variety of  pieces from Western artists like Monte Michael Moore, indigenous artists like Jeremy Salazar and Micqalea Jones, and sculptors like Jerry Vaughn will be available to travelers flying in and out of Cheyenne Regional Airport to introduce visitors to Cheyenne’s heritage and culture as well as welcome residents home from travels far away.

 

Grand Opening on July 14

The exhibit will celebrate its opening on July 14 with a meet and greet between 4:00-7:00 PM. The opening of the art exhibit will be catered with free appetizers, wine, and beer opened to the public. Artists in attendance include Monte Michael Moore, Jim Clayton, and Sculptor Jerry Vaughn. 

 

 

 




