Is Apple a Monopoly? The U.S. Government thinks so

Sydney O'Brien Posted On March 27, 2024
Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple for operating as a monopoly in a monumental case. According to the DOJ, Apple’s infamous business model that has turned their network of devices into a closed ecosystem of convenience for users has cut off other smartphone providers, which falls into the monopoly category. This initial action has set off a multi-year process that could potentially put Apple on the chopping block – literally. If they lose these trials, the DOJ could force them to break up or completely remodel their structure. This is all likely to be far in the future, though – antitrust cases like these often go years without seeing any real action. For now, Apple can sit back and enjoy its majority stake in the game.




