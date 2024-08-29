Is Cryptocurrency the new Gold Rush?

Wyoming is taking the lead and paving the way for a new era of business with the Wyoming stable token. The Wyoming stable token, backed by the U.S. dollar, will launch in the first quarter of 2025, giving a more streamlined and affordable way for business transactions to be completed, while also bringing in a new revenue stream for our state. Wyoming is crypto-friendly, and we’ve been setting ourselves up for the future with more than 30 pieces of pro-crypto legislation being passed over the last six years.

Go deeper: The Wyoming Stable Token Commission has meetings open to the public, and its website holds past meeting minutes, as well as more in depth information about what exactly this stable token will be in our state, current job openings, contract bids, and news releases regarding its status.