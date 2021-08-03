Job Fair Being Hosted by New Internet Company

Bluepeak, Cheyenne’s newest fiber internet connection, is coming in the fall of 2021. They are building their team and looking for people whose aspirations match their innovation.

Join Bluepeak on Monday, August 16, and Tuesday, August 17, from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express to learn more about job opportunities. Be prepared for on-the-spot interviews and offers at the job fair.

The company builds and delivers fiber internet connections to people’s homes and businesses, and is committed to being the best. This is a great opportunity to build a career with Bluepeak where talented individuals can hone their skills and grow both personally and professionally.

Job Fair Details:

Date: Monday, August 16 & Tuesday, August 17

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Both days)

Location: Holiday Inn Express (1741 Fleischli Pkwy. Cheyenne, WY 82001)

Positions Available:

Fiber Technicians

Fiber Technician Supervisor

Outside Sales Representative

Business Account Executive

MDU Account Executive

Retail Sales Representative

Why Bluepeak?

Comprehensive benefits package, including a retirement plan

Vacation and sick pay + personal days

Paid holidays

Employee discounts on Bluepeak services

Internal career progression

A fun & casual atmosphere!

Bluepeak is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Visit meetbluepeak.com for more information.