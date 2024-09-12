Just the facts: Business Concerns Across the Nation

Business concern for various future threats (2024):

Cybersecurity Threats – 60% Supply Chain Breakdowns – 58% Another Pandemic – 54% Inclement Weather – 45% Theft – 42% Natural Disasters – 39% Terrorism – 37%

Biggest challenges facing business owners (2024):

Inflation Costs ~ 52% Supply Chain Issues ~ 17% Revenue ~ 28% Interest Rates Rising ~ 20% Affording Employee Benefits/Healthcare ~ 17%

Percentage of businesses who say they are one disaster/threat away from shutting down by sector (2024):

Manufacturing – 29% Services – 22% Retail – 34% Professional Services – 26%