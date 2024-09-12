Home » Business

Just the facts: Business Concerns Across the Nation

Business concern for various future threats (2024):

  1. Cybersecurity Threats – 60%

  2. Supply Chain Breakdowns – 58%

  3. Another Pandemic – 54%

  4. Inclement Weather – 45%

  5. Theft – 42%

  6. Natural Disasters – 39%

  7. Terrorism – 37%

Biggest challenges facing business owners (2024):

  1. Inflation Costs ~ 52%

  2. Supply Chain Issues ~ 17%

  3. Revenue ~ 28%

  4. Interest Rates Rising ~ 20%

  5. Affording Employee Benefits/Healthcare ~ 17%

Percentage of businesses who say they are one disaster/threat away from shutting down by sector (2024):

  1. Manufacturing – 29%

  2. Services – 22%

  3. Retail – 34%

  4. Professional Services – 26%




