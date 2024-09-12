Just the facts: Business Concerns Across the Nation
Posted On September 12, 2024
Business concern for various future threats (2024):
-
Cybersecurity Threats – 60%
-
Supply Chain Breakdowns – 58%
-
Another Pandemic – 54%
-
Inclement Weather – 45%
-
Theft – 42%
-
Natural Disasters – 39%
-
Terrorism – 37%
Biggest challenges facing business owners (2024):
-
Inflation Costs ~ 52%
-
Supply Chain Issues ~ 17%
-
Revenue ~ 28%
-
Interest Rates Rising ~ 20%
-
Affording Employee Benefits/Healthcare ~ 17%
Percentage of businesses who say they are one disaster/threat away from shutting down by sector (2024):
-
Manufacturing – 29%
-
Services – 22%
-
Retail – 34%
-
Professional Services – 26%