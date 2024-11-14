Just the Facts: Energy Production vs Consumption in Wyoming
In the midst of an energy crisis, it’s crucial that we are aware of the energy flow in our state. The following data reflects the amount of energy consumed and produced in the state of Wyoming (2022):
Energy Produced (in Btu):
-
Coal: 4,265.1 trillion
-
Natural Gas: 1,171 trillion
-
Crude Oil: 516.7
-
Noncombustible Renewables: 37.3
Energy Consumed (in Btu):
-
Coal: 390.3 trillion
-
Natural Gas: 172.5 trillion
-
Motor Gasoline (excluding ethanol): 35.7 trillion
-
Distillate Fuel Oil: 80.5 trillion
-
Jet Fuel: 2 trillion
-
HGL: 6 trillion
-
Other Petroleum: 21.4 trillion
-
Hydroelectric Power: 2.5 trillion
-
Biomass: 8.1 trillion
-
Other Renewables: 34.7 trillion