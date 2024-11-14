Just the Facts: Energy Production vs Consumption in Wyoming

In the midst of an energy crisis, it’s crucial that we are aware of the energy flow in our state. The following data reflects the amount of energy consumed and produced in the state of Wyoming (2022):

Energy Produced (in Btu):

Coal: 4,265.1 trillion

Natural Gas: 1,171 trillion

Crude Oil: 516.7

Noncombustible Renewables: 37.3

Energy Consumed (in Btu):

Coal: 390.3 trillion

Natural Gas: 172.5 trillion

Motor Gasoline (excluding ethanol): 35.7 trillion

Distillate Fuel Oil: 80.5 trillion

Jet Fuel: 2 trillion

HGL: 6 trillion

Other Petroleum: 21.4 trillion

Hydroelectric Power: 2.5 trillion

Biomass: 8.1 trillion

Other Renewables: 34.7 trillion